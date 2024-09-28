Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.37), Zacks reports. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter.
Aytu BioPharma Stock Down 17.2 %
NASDAQ AYTU opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -1.43. Aytu BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.
Aytu BioPharma Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aytu BioPharma
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.