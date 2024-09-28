B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Given New $3.60 Price Target at CIBC

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from $3.30 to $3.60 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BTG. StockNews.com raised B2Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of B2Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts raised B2Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cormark cut B2Gold from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.78.

B2Gold Price Performance

NYSE BTG opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.90. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $3.46.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $492.57 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -533.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,284,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after buying an additional 3,474,553 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,450,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,970 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,912,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 31.6% in the second quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 133.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,977,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,534 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

