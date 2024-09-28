Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the August 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 343.0 days.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Stock Performance

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. stock remained flat at $9.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial services for personal and private customers in households, small and medium enterprises, and corporations in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides demand, fixed, and savings deposits, as well as housing loans, collateral loans, property finance, hotel finance, asset-based lending, and trade finance services.

