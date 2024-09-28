Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the August 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 343.0 days.
Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Stock Performance
Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. stock remained flat at $9.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $9.75.
