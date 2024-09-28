Bank of America Boosts American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Price Target to $31.00

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40. American Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth about $416,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at $7,694,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth $7,763,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at $88,504,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,201,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

