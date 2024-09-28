Bank of America Raises FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $50.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of FOX from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Get FOX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FOXA

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. FOX has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $42.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,457.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 652,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 326,254 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,911 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 69,383.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 355,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 67,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 46,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.