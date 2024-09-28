Barclays Boosts Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Price Target to $20.00

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Valhi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Valhi alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Valhi

Valhi Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VHI opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1,685.00 and a beta of 1.28. Valhi has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. Valhi had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $559.70 million for the quarter.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,600.00%.

Institutional Trading of Valhi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi

(Get Free Report)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.