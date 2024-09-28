Barclays Lowers Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $21.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

CC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Chemours in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Get Chemours alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CC

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. Chemours has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $32.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Chemours had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1,510.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemours by 1,969.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemours

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.