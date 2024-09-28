Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to +2.5% yr/yr to ~$1.56-1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.06-3.26 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:BBWI opened at $32.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.35.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

