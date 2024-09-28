Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,300 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the August 31st total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,803.0 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of BDRFF remained flat at $140.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $162.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.56.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
