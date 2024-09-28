B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BGS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised B&G Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

BGS opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. B&G Foods has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $11.97.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.83 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other B&G Foods news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $66,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,571.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter worth about $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 36.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1,556.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

