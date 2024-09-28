Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BILI. Barclays raised Bilibili from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.90 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.44% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth $7,799,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,128,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,336,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 1,195,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 709,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

