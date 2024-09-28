BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.05)-$(0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $591-616 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.03 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.050–0.020 EPS.

BlackBerry Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BB opened at $2.52 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.82 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BB shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.20.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

See Also

