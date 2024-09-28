BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.05)-$(0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $591-616 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.03 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.050–0.020 EPS.
BlackBerry Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE:BB opened at $2.52 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.82 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BlackBerry
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackBerry
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.