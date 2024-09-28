Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Update

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 105.2% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Blackboxstocks news, CEO Gust Kepler purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 598,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLBX traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,993. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.35. Blackboxstocks has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Blackboxstocks ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a negative net margin of 108.37%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

