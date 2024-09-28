BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Outperform Rating for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $195.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JBHT. Barclays reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.19.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $172.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.37. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,628,000 after buying an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,685,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,611,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,416,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,589,000 after buying an additional 193,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 887,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,336,000 after buying an additional 120,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

