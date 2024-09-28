BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of DMB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.12. 48,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $11.27.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $249,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 44.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $464,000.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.