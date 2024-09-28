BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of DMB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.12. 48,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $11.27.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.
