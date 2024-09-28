BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Up 150.1% in September

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a growth of 150.1% from the August 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DSM opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $6.38.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 468,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 51,967 shares during the period. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 52,368 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

