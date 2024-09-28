BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Up 150.1% in September

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a growth of 150.1% from the August 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DSM opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $6.38.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.
