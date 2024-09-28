Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Short Interest Update

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Bravo Mining Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BRVMF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,209. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. Bravo Mining has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

Bravo Mining Company Profile

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

