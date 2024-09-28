Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the August 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 23,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,799. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.59.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.2891 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

