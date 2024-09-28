Brokerages Set Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) PT at $6.40

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $5.73.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 60.99% and a negative net margin of 126.49%. The company had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

