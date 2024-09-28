Brokerages Set Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) PT at $19.94

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.94.

A number of analysts have commented on FIHL shares. Barclays started coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FIHL

Fidelis Insurance Price Performance

Shares of FIHL stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fidelis Insurance has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.10.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.15). Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $547.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter worth $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 1,038.8% during the second quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 364,875 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter worth about $1,196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter worth about $566,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.