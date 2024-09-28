Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Target Price at GBX 795

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 795 ($10.65).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSBA shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.65) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 680.90 ($9.12) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 658.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 662.62. The stock has a market cap of £124.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 774.89, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.52. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 572.90 ($7.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 725.20 ($9.71).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,454.55%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

