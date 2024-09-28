Brokerages Set Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Target Price at C$36.36

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.36.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JWEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.50 to C$36.25 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 24,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total value of C$817,380.54. In other Jamieson Wellness news, Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 8,732 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.65, for a total transaction of C$276,373.04. Also, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 24,465 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total transaction of C$817,380.54. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,317. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

JWEL stock opened at C$34.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$32.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.98. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of C$22.10 and a one year high of C$35.67.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

