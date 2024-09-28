Brokerages Set Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target at $62.86

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.86.
PRTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Prothena from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.
PRTA opened at $20.05 on Monday. Prothena has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $55.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.18.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $132.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. Prothena’s revenue was up 3184.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
