Brokerages Set Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Target Price at $76.10

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REG. Raymond James raised their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Regency Centers

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Regency Centers news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2,586.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,670,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,431 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 16.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,565,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,906 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,995,000 after purchasing an additional 873,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,520,000 after purchasing an additional 830,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,768,000 after buying an additional 395,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $71.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $75.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.06.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.73%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.