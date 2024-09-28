Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Now Covered by Argus

Argus began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.67.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $102.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.45. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,355,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,223,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,804,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,893,000 after purchasing an additional 86,824 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 24.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,489,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,979,000 after buying an additional 687,783 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,930,000 after buying an additional 1,059,711 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Brown & Brown by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,553,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,899,000 after buying an additional 114,688 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

