Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

CPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

CPB opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

