Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0849 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGCB opened at $27.00 on Friday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13.

Get Capital Group Core Bond ETF alerts:

About Capital Group Core Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.