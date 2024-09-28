Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0849 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:CGCB opened at $27.00 on Friday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13.
About Capital Group Core Bond ETF
