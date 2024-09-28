Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2024

Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0849 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGCB opened at $27.00 on Friday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13.

About Capital Group Core Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.