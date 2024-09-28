Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Short Interest Update

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 848,500 shares, an increase of 85.9% from the August 31st total of 456,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

CSWC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.50. 192,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $27.23.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $51.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.31 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 38.92% and a return on equity of 15.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 113.17%.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

