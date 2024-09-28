CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRGX shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other news, CEO Gina Chapman sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $74,464.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,742.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gina Chapman sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $74,464.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,742.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Anup Radhakrishnan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $40,448.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,954.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRGX opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26. CARGO Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $33.92.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CARGO Therapeutics will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

