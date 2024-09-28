Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Downgraded by Baird R W

Baird R W downgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CTLT. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.83.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average is $57.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. Equities analysts expect that Catalent will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $39,428.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,251.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $39,428.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,251.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,403 shares of company stock worth $902,503. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,405,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,872,000 after buying an additional 218,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after buying an additional 1,098,474 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,064,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,473,000 after buying an additional 759,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,416,000 after buying an additional 2,299,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Catalent by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,994,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,541,000 after acquiring an additional 34,856 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

