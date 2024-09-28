CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the August 31st total of 52,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 122,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CBL International Price Performance
NASDAQ BANL opened at $0.67 on Friday. CBL International has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91.
About CBL International
