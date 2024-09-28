CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the August 31st total of 52,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 122,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ BANL opened at $0.67 on Friday. CBL International has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91.

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel.

