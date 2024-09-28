Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 432.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 51,413 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $3,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 146.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 708,191 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 335.4% in the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 8.2% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 231,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

