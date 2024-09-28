CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Up 115.0% in September

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 115.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Trading Up 2.1 %

CFBK stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537. CF Bankshares has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CF Bankshares Announces Dividend

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

