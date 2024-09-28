China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

China CITIC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of China CITIC Bank stock remained flat at $14.02 on Friday. 28 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.05. China CITIC Bank has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

