China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
China CITIC Bank Stock Performance
Shares of China CITIC Bank stock remained flat at $14.02 on Friday. 28 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.05. China CITIC Bank has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61.
About China CITIC Bank
