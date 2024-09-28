China Renaissance Initiates Coverage on EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

China Renaissance began coverage on shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on EHang in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get EHang alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EH

EHang Stock Performance

Shares of EH opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $893.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.02. EHang has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 84.09% and a negative net margin of 110.21%. The company had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that EHang will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EH. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in EHang by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,893,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after buying an additional 24,113 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EHang by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 76,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About EHang

(Get Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.