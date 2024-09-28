Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.64.
Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$277.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$283.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 1.0993852 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.
