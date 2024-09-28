Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Cintas updated its FY25 guidance to $4.17-4.25 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.170-4.250 EPS.

Cintas Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $202.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas has a 52-week low of $119.69 and a 52-week high of $211.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

