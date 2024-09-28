Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CIFR. Stifel Canada raised Cipher Mining to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Compass Point increased their target price on Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Macquarie started coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.21.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIFR

Cipher Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 2.24.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cipher Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $5,741,358.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,748,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,399,648.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cipher Mining news, insider William Iwaschuk sold 150,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $591,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 619,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $5,741,358.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,748,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,399,648.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,462,980 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,679. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 321.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.