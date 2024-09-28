Citigroup Cuts Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Price Target to $10.00

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Oklo to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

OKLO stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.31. Oklo has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oklo will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

