Citigroup Raises monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $327.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $296.00 to $327.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MNDY. Loop Capital increased their price target on monday.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on monday.com from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $294.84.

monday.com stock opened at $271.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.71, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32. monday.com has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $285.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.02.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.96 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

