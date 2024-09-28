Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of CLH opened at $238.28 on Monday. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $132.92 and a one year high of $251.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.89 and its 200-day moving average is $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total transaction of $75,423.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,963.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total transaction of $75,423.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,963.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $732,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,161,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 9.6% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 52,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,629,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Clean Harbors by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,822,000 after acquiring an additional 182,622 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

