CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.11.

CleanSpark stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $104.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.04 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. Research analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $205,331.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 26,272 shares of company stock valued at $256,874 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in CleanSpark by 21.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CleanSpark by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,048,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,775,000 after purchasing an additional 515,314 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth about $1,894,000. SRN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 39.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

