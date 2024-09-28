Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) PT Raised to $15.00 at Citigroup

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

COGT has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on COGT

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of COGT stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COGT. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 77,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,294 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.