Comparing Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) & BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD)

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) and Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BuzzFeed and Antelope Enterprise”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed $227.33 million 0.44 -$88.58 million ($2.46) -1.12 Antelope Enterprise $72.10 million 0.11 -$2.03 million N/A N/A

Antelope Enterprise has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BuzzFeed.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

37.6% of BuzzFeed shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of BuzzFeed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Antelope Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BuzzFeed and Antelope Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 0 0 0 0 N/A Antelope Enterprise 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BuzzFeed and Antelope Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed -28.24% -45.51% -12.17% Antelope Enterprise N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

BuzzFeed has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antelope Enterprise has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BuzzFeed beats Antelope Enterprise on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BuzzFeed

(Get Free Report)

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content. It also provides display, programmatic, and video advertising on its owned and operated sites and applications. BuzzFeed, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Antelope Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers. It also provides business management consulting; and information system technology consulting services, including the sales of software use rights for digital data deposit platforms and asset management systems, and online social media platform development and consulting. The company was formerly known as China Ceramics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited in October 2020. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.