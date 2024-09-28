Comparing ScripsAmerica (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ) & Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM)

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) and ScripsAmerica (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of Cosmos Health shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Cosmos Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos Health and ScripsAmerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Health -38.19% -5.83% -3.29% ScripsAmerica N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Health $56.45 million 0.27 -$18.54 million N/A N/A ScripsAmerica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Cosmos Health and ScripsAmerica”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ScripsAmerica has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cosmos Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cosmos Health and ScripsAmerica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 ScripsAmerica 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cosmos Health beats ScripsAmerica on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Inc. provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies. It operates in Greece, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Denmark, Croatia, and Cyprus. Cosmos Health Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About ScripsAmerica

ScripsAmerica, Inc. develops and sells non-sterile topical and transdermal pain creams. The company also provides pharmacy dispensing services for individual doctors, as well as billing and administrative services to independent pharmacies. In addition, it distributes pharmaceutical products to independent pharmacies and other medical providers. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Clifton, New Jersey. On February 8, 2017, the voluntary petition of ScripsAmerica, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 7, 2016.

