Conductor Global Equity Value ETF (CGV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Conductor Global Equity Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Conductor Global Equity Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:CGV opened at $13.63 on Friday. Conductor Global Equity Value ETF has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $14.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $104.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.70.
Conductor Global Equity Value ETF Company Profile
