Conductor Global Equity Value ETF (CGV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Conductor Global Equity Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Conductor Global Equity Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGV opened at $13.63 on Friday. Conductor Global Equity Value ETF has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $14.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $104.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Conductor Global Equity Value ETF Company Profile

The Conductor Global Equity Value ETF (CGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of equity securities issued by companies globally, that exhibit value characteristics. Holdings are selected using technical, fundamental, and quantitative analyses.

