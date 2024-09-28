Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 23.50 ($0.31) price target on the stock.

LON CNS opened at GBX 19.25 ($0.26) on Tuesday. Corero Network Security has a 12 month low of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 20.60 ($0.28). The stock has a market cap of £98.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Corero Network Security Company Profile

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. The company offers SmartWall DDoS protection solutions that are designed to protect business continuity, service availability, revenues, and brand reputations from harmful DDoS attacks. It also provides DDos Intelligence Service, which specializes in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools; SecureWatch Managed Services that improves defense against advanced DDoS attacks with its security services; SmartWall One, a solution that offers inline and data path protection, edge and cloud mitigation, and scrubbing; and SecureWatch Analytics that can formulate new mitigation rules.

