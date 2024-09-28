Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 23.50 ($0.31) price target on the stock.
Corero Network Security Price Performance
LON CNS opened at GBX 19.25 ($0.26) on Tuesday. Corero Network Security has a 12 month low of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 20.60 ($0.28). The stock has a market cap of £98.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
Corero Network Security Company Profile
