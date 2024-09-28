Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.
COST stock opened at $885.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $870.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $816.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $540.23 and a 1 year high of $923.83.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Redburn Atlantic cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $860.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $881.19.
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
