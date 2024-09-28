Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells $1,631,850.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $1,631,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,003,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,136,871.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $1,552,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,763,300.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $1,709,400.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $1,503,150.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $1,476,750.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,611,500.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $1,684,650.00.

CRDO opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.72 and a beta of 2.26. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $36.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 78.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CRDO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

