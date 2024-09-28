CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Barclays

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSX. Bank of America cut shares of CSX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.93.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. CSX has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 172.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

